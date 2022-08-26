Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, a growth of 365.5% from the July 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSEAMERICAN:EVV traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.68. 2,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,573. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $13.49.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
