Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Trading 1.7% Higher

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.48. 458,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,986,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Ebang International Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86.

Get Ebang International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ebang International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBON. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ebang International during the second quarter worth $139,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ebang International during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ebang International by 81.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 856,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 383,500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ebang International by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ebang International by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 580,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely; and routine maintenance services, as well as engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ebang International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebang International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.