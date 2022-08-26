eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

eBay Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,417 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,805,000 after purchasing an additional 109,582 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,335 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.93, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.00. eBay has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.53%.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.