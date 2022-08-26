Edge 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12,582.00 (EDGE)

Edge (EDGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Edge coin can now be bought for about $0.0771 or 0.00000360 BTC on exchanges. Edge has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $12,582.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Edge has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,293.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003800 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00128165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032125 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00085665 BTC.

About Edge

Edge is a coin. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,000,000 coins. Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi. Edge’s official Twitter account is @edgenetwork. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Edge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edge is a blockchain-based cloud platform focused on the provision of webservices. The platform will allow the users to build, scale and grow their digital products. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

