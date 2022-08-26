Edgeless (EDG) Trading 28.7% Lower Over Last Week

Edgeless (EDG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Edgeless has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,624.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003819 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00128191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00032380 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00082856 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.