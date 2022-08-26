Elastic (ESTC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) in the last few weeks:

8/26/2022 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/22/2022 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $125.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2022 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Elastic was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/20/2022 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $110.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Elastic is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Elastic stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,842,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,575. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.81. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $455,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $279,775.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,220.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $455,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,833.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $937,184. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Elastic by 79.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Elastic by 2,844.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 1,126.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

