Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s current price.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.21.

NYSE ESTC opened at $84.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.87. Elastic has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $189.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $201,908.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,017.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock worth $937,184. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Elastic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,112,000 after purchasing an additional 101,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after buying an additional 259,742 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Elastic by 10.2% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,496,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,301,000 after acquiring an additional 416,633 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Elastic by 37.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,240,000 after acquiring an additional 843,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

