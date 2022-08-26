Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.11)-(0.09) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $260-262 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.67 million. Elastic also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.31)-(0.25) EPS.

ESTC traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $82.96. 2,842,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day moving average is $77.81. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 39.42% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.21.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,220.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $201,908.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,017.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $937,184. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,112,000 after purchasing an additional 101,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Elastic by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,921,000 after purchasing an additional 35,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,397,000 after purchasing an additional 114,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

