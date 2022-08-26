Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,085 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $21,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $322.46. The stock had a trading volume of 40,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,221. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.78. The company has a market capitalization of $306.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 754,125 shares of company stock valued at $243,057,641. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.