Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.18.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $323.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $307.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.78. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 754,125 shares of company stock valued at $243,057,641 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.