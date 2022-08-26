Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 183.6% from the July 31st total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 132,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Elliott Opportunity II

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOCW. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elliott Opportunity II alerts:

Elliott Opportunity II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOCW remained flat at $9.80 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,040. Elliott Opportunity II has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

About Elliott Opportunity II

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elliott Opportunity II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elliott Opportunity II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.