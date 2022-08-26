Elysian Price Tops $0.0128 on Major Exchanges (ELS)

Elysian (ELS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Elysian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $7.76 million and $249,771.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003739 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00128626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00032421 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00082035 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELS) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elysian

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

