Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Emclaire Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Emclaire Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $707,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Emclaire Financial in the second quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emclaire Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 78,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Emclaire Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMCF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.51. 245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.44. Emclaire Financial has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

Emclaire Financial Dividend Announcement

About Emclaire Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Emclaire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.46%.

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

