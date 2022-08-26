Emercoin Reaches Market Cap of $883,455.60 (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $883,455.60 and approximately $8,051.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00056500 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000225 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 88.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Emercoin

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,762,774 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com.

Emercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

