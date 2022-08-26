Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.79

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.79 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 525538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.48.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($1.24). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $36,972.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,731,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,533,000 after acquiring an additional 655,003 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,150,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,836,000 after purchasing an additional 681,162 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 33.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,199,000 after purchasing an additional 342,964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 990,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,047,000 after purchasing an additional 261,955 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1,413.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 945,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,093,000 after purchasing an additional 882,893 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

