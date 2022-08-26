Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the July 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Emerging Markets Horizon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HORI remained flat at $9.96 during trading hours on Friday. 95,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,007. Emerging Markets Horizon has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95.

Get Emerging Markets Horizon alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HORI. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 55,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 34,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at about $871,000.

Emerging Markets Horizon Company Profile

Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on identifying technology and consumer-exposed businesses in Central and Eastern Europe, Russia, or the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.