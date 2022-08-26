Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Shares Sold by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 607,920 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Endeavour Silver worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,394 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of EXK stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 60,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,398. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $5.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.