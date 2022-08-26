Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Short Interest Up 294.8% in August

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,700 shares, a growth of 294.8% from the July 31st total of 125,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,967.0 days.

Energean Price Performance

Shares of EERGF remained flat at $12.87 during trading hours on Friday. Energean has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Energean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Energean Company Profile

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

