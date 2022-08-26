EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EnerSys Trading Up 1.6 %

EnerSys stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.53.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

ENS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnerSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 959.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys during the first quarter valued at $264,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

