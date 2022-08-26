EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
EnerSys Trading Up 1.6 %
EnerSys stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.53.
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.
ENS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnerSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 959.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys during the first quarter valued at $264,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
