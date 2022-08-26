Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given New €24.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €19.50 ($19.90) to €24.50 ($25.00) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENGIY. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Engie from €17.00 ($17.35) to €17.50 ($17.86) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Engie from €18.00 ($18.37) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC raised shares of Engie from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Engie from €14.00 ($14.29) to €15.50 ($15.82) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.38.

OTCMKTS ENGIY opened at $12.99 on Monday. Engie has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

