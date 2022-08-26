Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital from $50.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ENVX. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Enovix in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.38.

Enovix Stock Down 1.7 %

ENVX opened at $24.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 2.73. Enovix has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $39.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84.

Insider Activity at Enovix

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enovix will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enovix news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 989,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,791,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 10,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 989,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,791,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,401,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,980 over the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Enovix in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

