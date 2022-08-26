Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Shares Up 2.1%

Enservco Co. (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.99. 840,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,732,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enservco to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling, as well as well site construction services.

