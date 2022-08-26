Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the July 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGRO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.76. 6,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,042. Enstar Group has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $27.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.46.

Enstar Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

