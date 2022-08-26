Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the July 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of ENZN stock remained flat at $0.30 on Friday. 7,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,527. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
