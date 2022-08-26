Enzyme 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.42 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for about $24.38 or 0.00117978 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Enzyme has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Enzyme has a total market cap of $49.71 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,264 coins and its circulating supply is 2,038,519 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enzyme Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

