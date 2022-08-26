EpiK Protocol (EPK) Price Up 21.2% This Week

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded up 21.2% against the dollar. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $275,093.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004807 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002181 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.52 or 0.00800412 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016758 BTC.
EpiK Protocol Profile
EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol.
Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol
