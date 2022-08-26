Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the July 31st total of 320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.15. 243,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.72. Epiroc AB has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 185 to SEK 195 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 165 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 190 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.38.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

