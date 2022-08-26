EQIFI Tops 24-Hour Volume of $174,345.00 (EQX)

EQIFI (EQX) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, EQIFI has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. EQIFI has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $174,345.00 worth of EQIFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EQIFI coin can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002137 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00824226 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00017080 BTC.
About EQIFI
EQIFI’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,520,012 coins. EQIFI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EQIFI is https://reddit.com/r/EQIFI.
