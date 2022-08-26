Equal (EQL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $13.00

Equal (EQL) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Equal coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Equal has a total market cap of $261,901.73 and $13.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,227.07 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003723 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00128366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00032289 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00082243 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

Equal (EQL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official website is equal.tech. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken.

Buying and Selling Equal

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

