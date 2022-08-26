Equitable Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 218.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,934 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 146,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 17,213 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SIVR stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.48. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $25.95.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

