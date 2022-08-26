Equitable Trust Co. Buys 1,677 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 360.3% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $388.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.97. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.29 and a 200-day moving average of $364.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.