Equitable Trust Co. Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,867 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.07. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $195.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

