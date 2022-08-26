Equitable Trust Co. Grows Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $419.25 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $438.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $393.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $472.05.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

