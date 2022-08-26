Equitable Trust Co. Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 829,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,410,000 after buying an additional 109,976 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,472,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,690,000 after buying an additional 192,134 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $637,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

RTX opened at $96.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $141.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.