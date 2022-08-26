Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.71.

EPAM stock opened at $446.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $357.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.07, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,627 shares of company stock valued at $28,935,768 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

