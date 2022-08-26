Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $7,579,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,684 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $1,967,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE KMB opened at $132.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.96. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.