Equitable Trust Co. Sells 2,300 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $842,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of SON stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 45.79%.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In related news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at $318,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SON. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

