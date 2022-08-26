Equitable Trust Co. Sells 9,398 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,398 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.5% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 182,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,227,000 after purchasing an additional 114,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $84,455.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,708.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,242 shares of company stock worth $1,525,048. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $195.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.29.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

