Equitable Trust Co. Trims Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBAC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares in the company, valued at $110,931,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares in the company, valued at $110,931,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,152 shares of company stock worth $19,190,652 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBA Communications Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.33.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $338.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.95. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.94 and a beta of 0.43. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $286.41 and a 1-year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.93%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

See Also

