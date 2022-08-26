Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Kohl’s Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kohl’s in a research note issued on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.21. Kohl’s has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 40.0% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 24.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 6.3% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kohl’s

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

