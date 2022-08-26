ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

ESSA Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. ESSA Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ESSA Bancorp to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

NASDAQ:ESSA traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $19.24. 22 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,337. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36. ESSA Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $199.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.35.

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, research analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 42,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

