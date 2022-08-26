Essentra (LON:ESNT) PT Lowered to GBX 310 at Berenberg Bank

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 310 ($3.75) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Essentra Stock Performance

ESNT stock opened at GBX 210.50 ($2.54) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 248.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 289.14. The company has a market capitalization of £635.06 million and a P/E ratio of 7,016.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80. Essentra has a fifty-two week low of GBX 209.50 ($2.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 366 ($4.42).

Essentra Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Essentra’s payout ratio is 176.67%.

About Essentra

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

