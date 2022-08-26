Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ESTA. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Establishment Labs from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Establishment Labs from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Shares of ESTA opened at $67.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.22. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $93.80.
About Establishment Labs
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.
