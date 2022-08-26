Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTAGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ESTA. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Establishment Labs from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Establishment Labs from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ESTA opened at $67.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.22. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $93.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Madryn Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,475,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,638,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,394,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after buying an additional 37,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs



Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

