Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Trading 45.7% Lower Over Last Week

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Ethereum Meta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $24.40 million and $13,037.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded 45.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum Meta Coin Profile

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 992,099,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,514,424,439,041 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

