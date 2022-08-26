Evelo Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,885 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,101% compared to the typical volume of 157 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVLO stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

Evelo Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EVLO shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.70.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

