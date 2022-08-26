Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.60 million-$111.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.57 million. Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.33-$0.38 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVBG. StockNews.com raised shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everbridge currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

Everbridge Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVBG traded up $4.18 on Friday, reaching $39.95. 63,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,781. Everbridge has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Analysts expect that Everbridge will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 12.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 477.5% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 81,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 67,637 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter valued at $1,107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 16.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter valued at $455,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

