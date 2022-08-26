Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,459,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707,614 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Evergy worth $99,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

EVRG opened at $70.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.58. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.49.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.51%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

