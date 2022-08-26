Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.43-$3.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Evergy Stock Up 0.4 %

Evergy stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.42. The stock had a trading volume of 576,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,945. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.58. Evergy has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.51%.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 365,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Evergy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Evergy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

