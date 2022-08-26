EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.52-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $607.00 million-$615.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600.07 million.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVTC traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.45. 420,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,094. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). EVERTEC had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The business had revenue of $160.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 15.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 27.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

