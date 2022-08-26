Exen Coin Price Down 22% Over Last Week (BTXN)

Exen Coin (BTXN) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. During the last week, Exen Coin has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. Exen Coin has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and $234,296.00 worth of Exen Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exen Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001204 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00767875 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016292 BTC.

Exen Coin Profile

Exen Coin’s official Twitter account is @Bitexencom.

Exen Coin Coin Trading

